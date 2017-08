LAKEWAY, Texas (AP) — Central Texas authorities say a man is in serious and potentially life-threatening condition after falling from a cliff into Lake Travis.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports the agency received a call early Saturday evening from a boat club that a person had fallen about 20 to 30 feet into the lake northwest of Austin.

The man, identified only as in his 20s, was recovered by boat and then was taken by helicopter to a hospital.