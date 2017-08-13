Houston woman one of 35 injured in crash at Virginia rally

HOUSTON (KPRC) — Bellaire High School graduate Natalie Romero was injured in Charlottesville Saturday when a car plowed through a crowd of protesters.

Romero, 20, a University of Virginia sophomore, was one of 19 injured during a rally that also left three dead, her mother, Ericka Chaves said.

Romero is recovering from her injuries Sunday and plans to continue “fighting for our rights,” Chaves said

“She’s a strong person. She’s always fighting for our rights.” Chaves said. “This isn’t going to hold her back.”

Chaves started a gofundme page to help pay for Romero’s injuries.

Heather Heyer, 32, of Virginia was identified Sunday as one of the victims killed in Saturday’s protests.

The driver, James Alex Fields., 20, of Maumee, Ohio is being held at a Virginia jail suspected of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident, according to CNN.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency as Counterprotesters went head-on with white nationalists protesting the removal of a Confederate monument.