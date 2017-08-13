Family, friends pay respects to victim in concrete accident

KXAN Staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The construction worker killed earlier this week in a construction site accident was laid to rest Sunday.

Friends and family gathered at Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home in North Austin for a memorial service for Amir Kaman.

He was later taken to the Cook Walden Cemetery in Pflugerville for burial.

Friends say he was a man who made everyone happy.

“He is a big tall man with a presence that you would never forget,” said Rakahsa, who only provided her first name. “He has taught me to always live my life with joy and happiness, and I hope that we can take this moment of pain and turn it into joy to remember how amazing of a man he really was.”

Kaman died when a concrete slab tipped off a flatbed truck and crushed him.

The slab was supposed to be part of a parking garage for an apartment complex.

OSHA and the Austin Police Department are investigating.

