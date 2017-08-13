Barbers school kids with new back-to-class looks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some kids are going back to school with a fresh new look thanks to a barbershop in South Austin.

For the fourth straight year, Austin’s Most Wanted Barbershop held a back-to-school event, offering kids $5 haircuts to get ready for class. The place was packed Sunday.

The barbers say it’s a great event for everyone.

“Oh, they love it,” said R.J. Rodriguez, an employee at the shop. “As a matter of fact, they are just as excited as we are every day.”

More than 100 kids turned out to take advantage of the special and left with a fresh new style.