Austin group to hold vigil following Charlottesville events

By Published:
Local church to hold peace vigil to denounce white supremacist rally.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A group of people in Austin are planning a peace vigil Sunday night to “shine light into the darkness.”

The vigil is hosted by The Front Porch and The Hill. The director of The Front Porch says the idea came to him when he saw the news on Saturday of a man plowing his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

“A lot of Republicans are starting to speak out and a lot of Democrats. We just have a chance to work towards that deep critical mass against those forces,” said The Front Porch Director Stephen Kinney. “We have a common humanity beyond religion and politics. This says, ‘Hey, guys, we don’t want to go back there. We have to find common ground.’”

The event will last from 8 to 9 p.m. under the “LOVE” sign at the park on the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave. The event page on Facebook says people of all faiths and of no particular faith are invited.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s