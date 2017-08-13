Austin group to hold vigil following Charlottesville events

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A group of people in Austin are planning a peace vigil Sunday night to “shine light into the darkness.”

The vigil is hosted by The Front Porch and The Hill. The director of The Front Porch says the idea came to him when he saw the news on Saturday of a man plowing his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally.

“A lot of Republicans are starting to speak out and a lot of Democrats. We just have a chance to work towards that deep critical mass against those forces,” said The Front Porch Director Stephen Kinney. “We have a common humanity beyond religion and politics. This says, ‘Hey, guys, we don’t want to go back there. We have to find common ground.’”

The event will last from 8 to 9 p.m. under the “LOVE” sign at the park on the Hill, 1700 Woodland Ave. The event page on Facebook says people of all faiths and of no particular faith are invited.