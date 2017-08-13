As school starts again, drivers need to be alert

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School bus drivers in several Central Texas districts will be hitting the road this week with precious cargo on board.

KXAN received new video Sunday night of a close call between a driver and an Austin ISD student in a crosswalk.

In it, the child gets out of a car to walk toward a school bus in a crosswalk. The school bus stop sign is extended, and the girl jumps back from a passing pickup truck just in time. You can see the driver swerve when they finally see her.

But the driver should have seen the stop sign on the bus and stopped behind the crosswalk.

Last year, just two weeks into the school year there were two AISD children who were hit by drivers.

Thankfully, both were able to walk away.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s