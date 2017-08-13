As school starts again, drivers need to be alert

AUSTIN (KXAN) — School bus drivers in several Central Texas districts will be hitting the road this week with precious cargo on board.

KXAN received new video Sunday night of a close call between a driver and an Austin ISD student in a crosswalk.

In it, the child gets out of a car to walk toward a school bus in a crosswalk. The school bus stop sign is extended, and the girl jumps back from a passing pickup truck just in time. You can see the driver swerve when they finally see her.

But the driver should have seen the stop sign on the bus and stopped behind the crosswalk.

Last year, just two weeks into the school year there were two AISD children who were hit by drivers.

Thankfully, both were able to walk away.