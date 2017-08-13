Artist offers free cover-up tattoos, hope at second chance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just one day after the violence in Virginia, KXAN spent some time Sunday with Austin tattoo artist Elias Mora, who offers free cover-up tattoos for anyone with a racist, gang-related or offensive tattoo.

Mora works at Blindside Tattoo Studio on South First Street. He said he is grateful he was offered a second chance, and it helped him recover from mistakes he made in the past. To pay it forward, he gives away the free cover-ups to offer others their own second chance.

Watch the video above to see the story told by KXAN Photojournalist Richie Bowes.