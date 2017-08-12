Suspension of a UT student will stand in sexual assault case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student suspended after a sexual assault investigation will not be allowed to attend school at UT this fall, according to his attorney.

The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks declined to rule on the man’s temporary injunction.

During a hearing Friday, Sparks said he wanted to hear from UT President Gregory Fenves before making a decision.

The student’s lawyers served the school a lawsuit earlier this week which said the president cannot overrule a hearing officer who found no assault took place.