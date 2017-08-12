Supply drive aims to help at-risk youth

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A back-to-school drive with a different focus took place Saturday outside the Travis County Jail in downtown Austin.

The Millions for Prisoners Supply Drive and Rally aims to help children at risk of falling into the “schools-to-prison pipeline.”

People brought in school supplies to be handed to at-risk youth with several groups joining forces to help stop what they call a cycle.

“We know, especially when you are talking about children whose parents are incarcerated, that they become at-risk of going to jail or prison,” said Azzurra Crispino, co-founder of Prison Abolition Prisoner Support. “And we don’t want that to happen. So we are hoping by giving a backpack full of school supplies that’s going to encourage that student to stay in school and hopefully not end up here in Travis County Jail.”

This is part of the Millions for Prisoners March on Washington, which will take place on Aug. 19.