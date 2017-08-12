Silver Alert: Police search for elderly man missing in Richardson

KXAN Staff Published:
Ricky Shockley went missing in Richardson TX on 8/11. ( Photo courtesy of Richardson PD)
Ricky Shockley went missing in Richardson TX on 8/11. ( Photo courtesy of Richardson PD)

RICHARDSON (KXAN)– Richardson Police are searching for Ricky Lee Shockley- a 67 year-old man who went missing late
Friday night. Police say Shockley has a cognitive impairment that threatens his health and safety.

He was last seen driving a gold, 2007 Hyundai Entourage at West Shore Drive in Richardson, Texas- which is north of Dallas. Police describe him as a 5 feet 10 inches tall white man weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green or brown hat and possibly a blue and white shirt, brown pants and dog tags.

If you have any information regarding Shockley’s whereabouts, contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s