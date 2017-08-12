Silver Alert: Police search for elderly man missing in Richardson

RICHARDSON (KXAN)– Richardson Police are searching for Ricky Lee Shockley- a 67 year-old man who went missing late

Friday night. Police say Shockley has a cognitive impairment that threatens his health and safety.

He was last seen driving a gold, 2007 Hyundai Entourage at West Shore Drive in Richardson, Texas- which is north of Dallas. Police describe him as a 5 feet 10 inches tall white man weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green or brown hat and possibly a blue and white shirt, brown pants and dog tags.

If you have any information regarding Shockley’s whereabouts, contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.