Predominantly black church vandalized in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (AP) — Authorities are investigating vandalism at a predominantly African-American church in Texas that included the use of ketchup and mustard to write “Satan” and the last name of President Donald Trump on its fellowship hall floor, in addition to the drawing of a swastika.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Willow Grove Baptist Church near Waco sustained $3,000 in damages. Pastor Kenneth McNeil called authorities after finding the damage Tuesday, which included bleach strewn over a choir room and hallway, removal of a door’s deadbolt, ransacking of an office and a broken window. Nothing was stolen.

The church, home to about 30 members, was founded in 1871 by former slaves.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said says detectives have no information about the number of suspects or possible motivation.

