Man accused of threatening UT staff member with knife near campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A staff member at the University of Texas at Austin says a man pulled a knife on him at a bus stop near campus.

Austin police arrested Brandon Medeiros, 38, Friday and charged him with aggravated assault, which is a second degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, the staff member, a black man, had just left work and was sitting on the bus stop bench on Guadalupe Street near The University Co-op on “The Drag.”

He says Medeiros, who is white, approached him around 4 p.m. and started staring at him, which made him uncomfortable. The staff member says he asked Medeiros what was wrong, and that’s when Medeiros removed a pocket knife, pointed the blade at him while standing five feet away and said, “I’m going to stab you. I’m going to blow you away.”

The staff member says he felt like he was about to be stabbed, and lunged toward Medeiros to stop him. He grabbed Medeiros and pulled him to the ground, and starting sitting on him to hold him down and wait for help to arrive.

Several witnesses told police they saw the staff member holding the suspect on the ground, and heard him screaming that the man pointed a knife at him.

Police found a small pocket knife on Medeiros, and it matched the staff member’s description.

While police were putting the suspect in the back of a patrol car, the arresting officer says Medeiros yelled racial profanity at the UT employee and also said, “You saw the knives I have, I’m coming back for you.”

During a search, police found several other knives in his backpack.