Funeral Sunday for man crushed under falling concrete slab

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The worker killed in a concrete accident earlier this week will be laid to rest this weekend.

Amir Kaman’s niece told KXAN a memorial will be held at Austin-Peel and Son Funeral Home at 607 East Anderson Lane from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. His burial will follow at the Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville.

His family says both the memorial and burial will be open to the public.

Kaman was killed after a slab of concrete tipped off a flatbed truck and crushed him. The slab was going to be part of a parking garage for an apartment complex.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to free him by cutting through the concrete, but when they reached him, he had already passed away.

The Austin Police Department and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.