Big crowds pick up back-to-school supplies at Palmer Events Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There were big crowds at the Palmer Events Center Saturday for a one-stop-shopping event designed for families to get their children ready to head back to class.

More than 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies were handed out for the Austin ISD Back to School Bash and Safety Fair.

Businesses and volunteers were also on hand to give students haircuts, immunizations and equip them with helpful information to navigate another school year.

“It really came because of the need in Austin,” said AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz. “There are so many kids who come to school, ready to learn every single day. And there are some kids who want to do that, but need some support and resources.”

Austin ISD students return to class on Monday, Aug. 21.

Students in several school districts start back this week. Lake Travis ISD, Elgin ISD and Taylor ISD start on on Wednesday, and Georgetown ISD starts classes on Thursday.