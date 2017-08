AUSTIN (KXAN)– As the kids head back to school, it is important to help them brush up on a few safety practices. Stewart Williams from the Injury Prevention Program at Dell Children’s Medical Center, joins us in studio to talk about how kids can keep safe when getting to school on foot or on bike.

He also talked about Austin ISD’s Back to School Bash today where the Dell Medical Center will be providing free booster seats to families. Watch the full interview above.