Woman who drove off Austin parking garage tells her story

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christi Bowmer says she is still recovering after her car went crashing over the edge of the seventh floor of a downtown Austin parking garage.

Bowmer, who lives in Cedar Park, says the wires that serve as walls in the parking garage made her “freak out.”

“I realized that hey — there’s no barrier, there’s just four wires here. My foot slipped off the brake,” she said. “And I just went straight through the wires and hit the wall on the other side and I hit a gas line on the way down and I went seven stories down and it was horrific.”

Bowmer says she thought she was going to die. “I thought it was over. When I hit the ground. I just want to say thank you to all those people who helped me.”

