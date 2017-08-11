WATCH: Gas station dance party with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum

STATESVILLE, N.C. (KXAN) — We all know Magic Mike star Channing Tatum has moves, but who knew he liked to dance at random gas stations?

A clerk at a Stateville, N.C. gas station joined in on the fun after Tatum decided to have a little impromptu dance party at a Sunoco store Tuesday night. Tatum, 37, live streamed the dance party with Beatrice on Facebook.

The video comes as part of his promotional tour for his new film Logan Lucky, which was partially shot in the Charlotte area. Tatum has been driving across the country and interacting with fans along the way to spread the word about the movie.