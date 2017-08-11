Vacation Rentals Made Easy

Vacasa
Vacasa

If you have a 2nd home you’re not using all the time, but don’t know where to do when it comes to turning it into a vacation rental, Vacasa can help you wih that. Nicole Wagner joined us in the studio to tell us all about the second largest U.S. vacation rental management company, Vacasa. Nicole talked about the benefits of owning a vacation home and using a full-service management company to do so. You can find your vacation rental or list your vacation home at Vacasa.com or you can the local business development rep at (512) 853-0430.

 

 

Sponsored by Vacasa. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

