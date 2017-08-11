TSA agents find second loaded gun at Austin airport in one week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the second time in a week, police arrested a woman who they say packed a loaded gun into a carry-on and brought it to a secure area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On Thursday, Transportation Security Administration officers found the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 loaded with three rounds of .380 ammunition, according to an affidavit.

Stacey Kneeland, 41, told police the gun belonged to her and she usually keeps it in her car, the report continued. Kneeland said her husband placed the gun in the backpack without telling her when he cleaned out the car after it was involved in an accident.

An x-ray machine found the firearm, but the affidavit states “the firearm was difficult to locate in the bag, as it was tucked very low in an interior pocket.”

Kneeland faces a felony places weapons prohibited charge.

Last Friday police arrested another woman who they said had a loaded revolver in the side pocket of her bag. She told police it was her husband’s gun and bag and that she had borrowed it without checking it beforehand.

There was a 28 percent increase in firearm discoveries across the nation between 2015 and 2016, according to TSA. Last year agents discovered 78 firearms at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport alone.