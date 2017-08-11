TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound MoPac at RM 2222 down to one lane this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect significant delays this weekend if you’re heading south on North MoPac as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to complete asphalt resurfacing.

The freeway will be down to one lane southbound between Ranch to Market 2222 and Enfield Road from Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 a.m. TxDOT suggests drivers avoid the area if possible this weekend.

Expect the center and left lanes to be closed, leaving the right lane and right auxiliary exit lanes open. Law enforcement will also be in the area to direct traffic, according to TxDOT.

During the closure, crews will be removing old asphalt and replacing it to prepare for the new Express lanes. Over the past few months, some drivers have complained about the milling process and how it leaves behind a lot of debris. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says it hopes to have the Express Lanes open in both directions by the end of summer, but the project has experienced delays in the past.