TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound MoPac at RM 2222 down to one lane this weekend

By Published:
Drivers can expect delays Aug. 11-14 as crews pave MoPac.
Drivers can expect delays Aug. 11-14 as crews pave MoPac starting at RM 2222.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect significant delays this weekend if you’re heading south on North MoPac as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to complete asphalt resurfacing.

The freeway will be down to one lane southbound between Ranch to Market 2222 and Enfield Road from Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 14 at 5 a.m. TxDOT suggests drivers avoid the area if possible this weekend.

Expect the center and left lanes to be closed, leaving the right lane and right auxiliary exit lanes open. Law enforcement will also be in the area to direct traffic, according to TxDOT.

During the closure, crews will be removing old asphalt and replacing it to prepare for the new Express lanes. Over the past few months, some drivers have complained about the milling process and how it leaves behind a lot of debris. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says it hopes to have the Express Lanes open in both directions by the end of summer, but the project has experienced delays in the past.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s