Top 5 videos of the week on KXAN.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I realized that hey — there’s no barrier, there’s just four wires here. My foot slipped off the brake,” Christi Bowmer says of the incident that almost claimed her life in July.

After crashing through the barriers of the seventh floor of a downtown parking garage, her BMW plummeted to an alley below, where it narrowly missed crushing another vehicle.

Surveillance video of the incident was one of the most viewed on KXAN.com this week. Watch the Top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week here:

5. Elderly man claims he was drugged, forced to withdraw $20K

4. First-time mom dies days after giving birth

3. Babysitters arrested for putting crying baby in fridge, posting video to Snapchat

2. Car plunges from downtown Austin parking garage

1. Father comforts daughter just before she dies after hit-and-run in Taylor

