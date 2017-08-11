Tips on How to Redesign Your Space

We’ve loved the style and design KC Grey Home has brought to the set, and if you’re looking for unique furniture and upholstery, you’ll definitely want to check them out. Brett Jennings is co-owner of KC Grey Home, and she joined us in the studio to tell us more. KC Grey Home is located at 211 East Alpine, #700, Austin, Texas. Go to kcgreyhome.com for more information.

Sponsored by KC Grey Home. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.