The Authentic Taste of the Southwest in Austin

The authentic taste of the southwest has come to Austin and you can learn how to grace your dinner table with these fabulous flavors. Hotel Andaluz Executive Chef Marc Quinones joined us in the studio with more. Executive Chef Marc Quinones will be teaching classes at Central Market’s cooking school for a limited time. You can visit Hotel Andaluz in Albuquerque, New Mexico and online at HotelAndaluz.com.

 

 

