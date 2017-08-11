Tax Free Weekend begins Friday

Customers shopping at Target during Tax Free Weekend 2016. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual tax free weekend officially started for Texas shoppers at 12:01 a.m. Friday. For the next three days state and local taxes will be waived on items like clothes, shoes and backpacks priced under $100.

“This year we are estimating that Texas shoppers are going to save about $87 million, and this has been going on since 1999, and since that time Texas shoppers have saved over $1 billion in state and local sales tax,” says Chris Bryan, a spokesman for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

While the yearly savings event has become known as the back-to-school holiday, Bryan says the event is for anyone.

“It’s important to remember it is not just back-to-school. It is not just you have a kid going back-to-school — if you have been eyeing that pair of jeans and waiting for an opportunity to go out and save a little money, this is a chance for you to take care of that.”

Items exempt from the weekend include accessories like purses and jewelry as well as any type of sporting equipment. Click here for a list of what’s exempt and what’s not.

Online shopping orders also fall under the tax free weekend rules.

“As long as each item is priced under $100, they are exempt from sales tax,” says Bryan. “So your total purchase can be over $100 but each items has to be under $100 to qualify for the exemption.”

The tax free weekend runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

