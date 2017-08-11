Police agencies seeing increase in counterfeit bills with Chinese characters

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Several police agencies in Central Texas are warning businesses about fake money being passed around.

In a Facebook post, the Lockhart Police Department said it has seen an increase in counterfeit bills with pink Chinese characters on them. Police say the bills are actually used to train Chinese bank tellers on U.S. currency.

Even though the bills look very similar to real U.S. currency, the pink markings are a red flag that they’re not legitimate.

In Johnson City, police there say the same counterfeit money has been seen all over Blanco County. Johnson City police say they are working with the Secret Service in reference to its cases.

If you come in contact with one of these bills, you’re asked to contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.