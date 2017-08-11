Park illegally during Tax Free Weekend, face a hefty fine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Constable, Precinct 5 is giving a fair warning to shoppers out during Tax Free Weekend who may think about cutting corners when it comes to parking.

Deputies and volunteers will step up patrols and cite drivers who park in disabled parking spots when they shouldn’t August 11th through 13th. Anyone who parks in a disabled spot illegally will face a $500 fine.

“Tax Free Weekend, like Black Friday, can bring out a certain mentality in people who, unfortunately, think it’s OK to break the law by using a parking placard that belongs to someone else or to park in a disabled parking spot when they clearly do not require one,” said Carlos B. Lopez, Travis County Constable, Precinct 5. “Deputies will be focused on seizing placards that are being illegally used or expired.”

Deputies and volunteers often crack down on shoppers who take advantage of disabled parking spots to avoid parking further away and walking during busy shopping days such as Black Friday and the days that fall in Tax Free Weekend. Travis County Constable, Precinct 5 also encourages citizens to report any disabled parking violations they see through the Parking Mobility App.

