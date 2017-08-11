Officer who died after being bitten by feral cat will be laid to rest

KAMR Staff Published:
Corporal Monty Platt died after complications to medication used to treat a cat bite. (West Texas A&M University Police)
Corporal Monty Platt died after complications to medication used to treat a cat bite. (West Texas A&M University Police)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR) — A West Texas A&M University police officer who died Tuesday night in Lubbock after he suffered a severe reaction to medication he was prescribed when he was bitten by a feral cat will be laid to rest Friday morning.

Sgt. Jack Hildebrand, WTAMU PD Public Information Officer, said Cpl. Monty Platt was responding to a call about a feral cat on campus about two weeks ago. Hildebrand said Platt outfitted himself with thick rubber gloves but the cat bit through the material.

To treat the bite, the officer visited the doctor where he was given medication to help fight an infection. However, last week, the officer was taken to an urgent care center with a “severe reaction” to the medication, police say. He was admitted to ICU that night and then transferred to the burn unit at a hospital in Lubbock because his injuries were so severe.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Platt’s kidneys shut down and he died Tuesday evening.

Platt had been with the university police since 1996. He leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son.

“He set the standard and he will be missed because, like I said, he was one of the top officers we had in this department,” Hildebrandt said. “No matter what the mission or whatever we needed to have accomplished.”

His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Canyon, followed by a memorial at Dreamland Cemetery. Platt was considered on-duty when he died and will be given an officer’s funeral.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s