Officer who died after being bitten by feral cat will be laid to rest

CANYON, Texas (KAMR) — A West Texas A&M University police officer who died Tuesday night in Lubbock after he suffered a severe reaction to medication he was prescribed when he was bitten by a feral cat will be laid to rest Friday morning.

Sgt. Jack Hildebrand, WTAMU PD Public Information Officer, said Cpl. Monty Platt was responding to a call about a feral cat on campus about two weeks ago. Hildebrand said Platt outfitted himself with thick rubber gloves but the cat bit through the material.

To treat the bite, the officer visited the doctor where he was given medication to help fight an infection. However, last week, the officer was taken to an urgent care center with a “severe reaction” to the medication, police say. He was admitted to ICU that night and then transferred to the burn unit at a hospital in Lubbock because his injuries were so severe.

In a Facebook post, the police department said Platt’s kidneys shut down and he died Tuesday evening.

Platt had been with the university police since 1996. He leaves behind a wife and an 11-year-old son.

“He set the standard and he will be missed because, like I said, he was one of the top officers we had in this department,” Hildebrandt said. “No matter what the mission or whatever we needed to have accomplished.”

His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Church in Canyon, followed by a memorial at Dreamland Cemetery. Platt was considered on-duty when he died and will be given an officer’s funeral.