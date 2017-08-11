Marine Corps orders 24 hour stop to flight operations for review

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps commandant has ordered all of the Marine aviation units to stop flight operations for a 24-hour period at some point in the next two weeks to focus on safety and combat readiness.

Gen. Robert Neller’s order comes days after three Marines were killed when their MV-22 Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Australia. The Osprey had launched from the USS Bonhomme Richard, and 23 of 26 personnel on the aircraft were rescued.

The flying squadrons will review flight incidents and other crash investigations to make Marines better aware of procedures and best practices. The goal is to make sure units are capable, safe and ready.

Units will determine the timing of the 24-hour stand-down so it will not affect any combat operations.

