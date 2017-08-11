Man shot to death at his Lee County home identified by deputies

Related Coverage Texas Rangers investigating homicide in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Rangers and the Lee County sheriff have released the name of the man found shot to death at his home last week.

The sheriff’s office was called to the home in the 4000 block of County Road 127 — about fives miles north of the town of Ledbetter — at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

They found 43-year-old Cedro Anton Blue shot and sitting on the back porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

Autopsy results are pending. Deputies and Texas Rangers are still investigating the homicide and are asking anyone with information to call 979-542-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-930-8477.

Tipsters will be kept anonymous and could earn a reward up to $1,000.