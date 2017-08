AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in east Austin Friday night following a stabbing.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to East Seventh Street and North Pleasant Valley Road, just next to Zaragoza Park, at 8:17 p.m. Medics found a patient with stab wounds.

Austin police, who were called to the 2600 block of Gonzales St., say no one is in custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.