Legislature OKs agency oversight that forced special session

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State lawmakers have approved bills reauthorizing the Texas Medical Board and other agencies whose operations were jeopardized by similar measures stalling previously — the first pieces of legislation to clear the Legislature during the special session.

Friday’s unanimous House votes send the measures to Gov. Greg Abbott. Their passage drew House floor applause.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who oversees the Senate, let normally routine agency oversight bills die during the regular legislative session that ended Memorial Day. That forced Abbott to call a month-long special session.

Abbott used the extra time to promote about 20 proposals, including a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people.

With just days left, though, the agency oversight bills are all that’s passed so far — suggesting Abbott will get little of what he wanted.