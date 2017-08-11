Kicker who’s never played a game awarded football scholarship

KXAN Staff Published:
A backup football kicker who's never played in a game gets a full scholarship (University of Minnesota Photo)

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — A college football player has never played a down in a game, but it’s his moves off the field that earned him a full scholarship.

Justin Juenemann is entering his fifth season as a Minnesota Golden Gophers back-up kicker. He volunteers in the community, and often visits a patient at the local children’s hospital who his coach brought one day to meet the players.

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy, who is not a star player, who hasn’t played where his face is recognizable,” said Head Coach P.J. Fleck. “He could easily not do it and nobody would say anything. But all he does is keep his oar in the water. Live that holistic life. That’s academically, athletically, socially and spiritually.”

Fleck surprised Juenemann this week with the scholarship in a very appropriate manner: through a T-Shirt cannon.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s