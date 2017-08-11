Kicker who’s never played a game awarded football scholarship

MINNEAPOLIS (KXAN) — A college football player has never played a down in a game, but it’s his moves off the field that earned him a full scholarship.

Justin Juenemann is entering his fifth season as a Minnesota Golden Gophers back-up kicker. He volunteers in the community, and often visits a patient at the local children’s hospital who his coach brought one day to meet the players.

“I’ve never seen anybody serve and give more than that guy, who is not a star player, who hasn’t played where his face is recognizable,” said Head Coach P.J. Fleck. “He could easily not do it and nobody would say anything. But all he does is keep his oar in the water. Live that holistic life. That’s academically, athletically, socially and spiritually.”

Fleck surprised Juenemann this week with the scholarship in a very appropriate manner: through a T-Shirt cannon.