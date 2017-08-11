Hutto chase suspect returned to Kansas on capital murder charges

Related Coverage Chase in Hutto leads authorities to Kansas murder suspect

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A man suspected in the slayings of his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter is being returned to Kansas after waiving extradition in Hutto, where he was arrested.

Keith Hawkins has been booked into the Harvey County Jail, charged with capital murder and murder in the first degree. His bond has been set at $2.5 million.

Hawkins was arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hutto, where he allegedly was found driving the murder victim’s vehicle. According to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder, Hawkins did resist arrest before being arrested.

Two counts of murder in the first degree were charged against Hawkins. One count is for the intentional premeditated murder of Alyssa Runyon. Another count is for the killing of her 4-year-old daughter, Zaylynn Paz.

The death penalty is not being sought at this time, however Yoder said it is still on the table and is being considered.

“I have not yet had an opportunity to meet with the victims’ family and I want to have an opportunity to sit down with them, discuss the case privately with them and discuss the possible procedures in the case before any such decision has been made,” explained Yoder.

Yoder said a primary motive is known, however he was not at liberty to discuss it due to the ongoing investigation. Authorities are not looking for any other suspects in this case.

Hawkins’ first appearance is being held by closed circuit television and the proceedings are not open to the public.

The preliminary hearing will be held Aug. 23 in Newton at 1 p.m.