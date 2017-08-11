Help Clear the Shelters with Easton Park

Easton Park, a Brookfield Residential community, joined us in the studio to tell us more about what they’re doing to partner with the Austin Animal Center and KXAN’s Clear The Shelters on August 19th. Looking to live somewhere with no breed restrictions?  Easton Park loves big dogs and have no breed restrictions! Easton Park would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about the master planned community, Easton Park, visit them at 7000 Cardinal Bloom Loop or go to EastonParkATX.com.

 

 

