Cowboys lineman Byron Bell knows there’s no place like home

Van Tate Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Byron Bell never knew he would get a chance to play professional football in his home state. He is doing that as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and is enjoying every minute.

“It’s special being from Texas,” said Bell. “I get to come back home and play for the hometown team…You know it’s only a once in a lifetime opportunity and I want to capitalize on it.”

So far Bell has done just that, capitalized on the situation. He came to camp in shape and his hard work currently has him playing in the number one left guard spot.

“He’s played a lot of football in this league at a couple of different positions,” said Cowboys’ Head Coach Jason Garrett. “You see some of the real positives of what he brings to our team. He’s played some tackle for us. He’s played some guard. He’s competing for one of these spots and he’s a professional. He’s the kind of guy who comes to work every day and you see him getting better and better.”

Bell, who is entering his seventh NFL season, suffered a severe ankle injury in his second year with the Tennessee Titans last season. The injury was before the regular season started. Bell signed a one year deal with the Cowboys back in March. The Cowboys are at the Los Angeles Rams for a preseason game Saturday.

