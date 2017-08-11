Cool down this weekend at Austin Ice Cream Festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the weather heats up over the weekend, some Austin residents will be cooling down with creamy, cool treats.

The Austin Ice Cream Festival kicks off its 11th year Saturday at Fiesta Gardens at 11 a.m. with games, contests and samples of dairy delights from around Texas. Tickets are $15 for general admission, although more expensive options offer more perks such as entering the venue an hour early.

Austin Ice Cream Festival Founder Doug Lyon explains what’s new about this year’s event on KXAN News Today on the CW at 8:15 a.m.

