CDC telling people to not eat Maradol papayas from Mexico

By Published:
Maradol papayas from Caraica de Campeche farm in Mexico. 
Maradol papayas from Caraica de Campeche farm in Mexico. (CDC)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With dozens of people reported getting sick from a recent Salmonella outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control are urging customers to not eat Maradol papayas from Caraica de Campeche farm in Mexico.

As of Aug. 11, 141 people have gotten sick across 19 states — most recently Illinois, Ohio and Texas. In Texas there are seven confirmed cases of Salmonella linked to the papayas. The state with the most cases and the only death so far is New York, with 39 patients. Forty-nine people have been hospitalized nationwide since the illnesses started in mid-May.

The CDC says while they believe the source of the multistate outbreak stems from the papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico, the papayas are sold under different brand names. Caribena, Cavi and Valery have been identified as brands produced by this farm. The FDA is still working to identify any other brands of papayas that might have originated from this farm.

If you aren’t where your papayas are from, you should ask the store about the place of purchase.

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s