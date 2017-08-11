CDC telling people to not eat Maradol papayas from Mexico

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With dozens of people reported getting sick from a recent Salmonella outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control are urging customers to not eat Maradol papayas from Caraica de Campeche farm in Mexico.

As of Aug. 11, 141 people have gotten sick across 19 states — most recently Illinois, Ohio and Texas. In Texas there are seven confirmed cases of Salmonella linked to the papayas. The state with the most cases and the only death so far is New York, with 39 patients. Forty-nine people have been hospitalized nationwide since the illnesses started in mid-May.

The CDC says while they believe the source of the multistate outbreak stems from the papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico, the papayas are sold under different brand names. Caribena, Cavi and Valery have been identified as brands produced by this farm. The FDA is still working to identify any other brands of papayas that might have originated from this farm.

If you aren’t where your papayas are from, you should ask the store about the place of purchase.