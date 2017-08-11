Callahan’s General Store Wants You to Help Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters is a way to get loving animals into their forever homes, so if you’ve been thinking of adopting a pet, there’s no better time than this event to do it. CEO and general manager Charley Wilson of Callahan’s General Store joined us in the studio to tell us how they’re doing their part. Callahan’s likes to encourage their customers to support this great cause. It’s been proven over the years that positive human and pet relationships make for a healthy home and community. Callahan’s has been involved with shelters over the years with food donations and the like. Pets and animal care is a big part of their business. Callahan’s has a great selection of products that benefit pets, such as grooming aids, shampoos, premium food, vaccinations and more; all the things it takes to love and care for a pet. For these reasons and more, Callahan’s support Clear the Shelters. Callahan’s General Store would like you to participate in this year’s nationwide adoption event, Clear the Shelters, taking place on Saturday, August 19th. To find a shelter near you, go to ClearTheShelters.com. To learn more about Callahan’s General Store, visit them at 501 South Highway 183 or go to CallahansGeneralStore.com.

Sponsored by Callahan’s General Store. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.