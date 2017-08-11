Call 811 Before You Dig

Summer is a great time for projects and productivity and sometimes that involves digging deep. Before you do, check out some important reminders from the Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance. Christy Penders with Texas Gas Service gave us important tips for staying safe.

Always call 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Plan ahead. Call on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm with your local one call center that all lines have been marked.

Learn what the various colors of paint and flags represent at call811.com/faqs

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.

The Texas Pipeline Awareness Alliance (TPAA) is an association of pipeline operators that transport natural gas, petroleum and other products across Texas. The TPAA is dedicated to providing Texans with an awareness and understanding of pipelines and pipeline safety. Texas has many pipelines operating throughout the state and because they are buried and mostly out of sight, they tend to also remain out of mind. Pipeline Safety Awareness is a broad effort to promote safe digging practices and protect our buried utility infrastructure. Damage from excavation activities to water and gas pipelines, along with sewer systems and buried distribution power lines, remains a leading cause of utility incidents resulting in death or injury. 811 is a nationally available, universal number to call before you dig to have all underground utilities located and marked at no charge. When you call 811, your call is routed to your local One-Call Center. Tell them where you plan to dig and what type of work you will be doing. Your local utilities or pipeline companies will be notified. In a couple of days they will send a locator to mark the approximate location of your underground pipelines or cables… so you’ll know what’s below and can dig safely. In Texas, it’s the law that you must call 811 before any digging, large or small. You must call at least 48 hours prior to beginning any project.

For more on the 811 initiative, go to pipeline-safety.org.

