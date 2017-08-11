APD Explorers, volunteers team up to give WWII vet home makeover

KXAN Staff Published:
Bob Goosley (KXAN Photo)
Bob Goosley (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city, businesses and volunteers teamed up to surprise a local World War II veteran with some big home improvements and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Bob Goosley, who is 95 years old, served five years in the Army as a medic in northern Africa.

Friday dozens of volunteers from the city, including Austin Police Department’s Explorer program, where teenagers learn what it’s like to become a police officer, and Home Depot all teamed up to clean up his yard and paint his house.

“I tell you it’s great to see all the people come out here like this and do this for an old person like me,” Goosley said.

Goosley was also surprised with a trip to Washington as part of an honor flight. He will tour the World War II Memorial there next month.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s