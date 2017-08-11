APD Explorers, volunteers team up to give WWII vet home makeover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city, businesses and volunteers teamed up to surprise a local World War II veteran with some big home improvements and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Bob Goosley, who is 95 years old, served five years in the Army as a medic in northern Africa.

Friday dozens of volunteers from the city, including Austin Police Department’s Explorer program, where teenagers learn what it’s like to become a police officer, and Home Depot all teamed up to clean up his yard and paint his house.

“I tell you it’s great to see all the people come out here like this and do this for an old person like me,” Goosley said.

Goosley was also surprised with a trip to Washington as part of an honor flight. He will tour the World War II Memorial there next month.