Walmart sign appears to market guns as back-to-school item

This sign atop the gun case at a Walmart is causing a stir on social media. (@thisbemesara)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walmart is trying to figure out how a sign that reads “Own the school year like a hero” ended on top of a glass case filled with guns.

It is not clear who took the original photo, but a Twitter user tweeted the photo Wednesday along with a caption. According to the person’s account, it doesn’t appear that they responded to any of the comments, even after Walmart commented on it stating, “This is definitely not okay, Sara. We’re very sorry and checking into how this could have happened. – Valerie.”

A Walmart spokesperson told CNN they’re still trying to figure out which store the photo was taken and to ensure the sign has been removed.

Last summer, Walmart received flak for a 9/11 display that used Coke cans. Walmart said in a statement, “We hold this moment in our country’s history in the highest regard, and there was nothing disrespectful intended by the display.”

 

 

