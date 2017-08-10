VIDEO: Police rescue man found nailed to a tree in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly-released video shows how first responders worked to free a man who had been nailed to a tree in Bosque, N.M.

Back in May, a city worker discovered a man, both hands nailed to a tree and screaming for help. “He kept yelling, ‘Help. Help,’ and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn’t know if there was any other guys around,” the city worker told police.

The officer finally found Jose Duran nailed to a tree. He was still conscious, breathing and groaning in pain. The officer immediately called for rescue.

“Hey, what happened man? Paramedics are on their way okay,” one officer said.

Duran refused to tell the officer his name but finally gave some details about how he ended up there. He spoke with KXAN’s sister station, KRQE, days later and told the same story.

Duran claims two men were sent that day to threaten and scare him after he was involved in an ugly real estate deal, which he says is all laid out in documents.

He took KRQE cameras to the exact same spot where more than a dozen first responders worked to set him free.

No arrests in the case have been made. At the time, police said they didn’t suspect this was payback for a crime or cartel-related. An online court search shows Duran does not have a criminal record, but he did have a long-running court battle over a real estate issue.