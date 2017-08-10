Suspect in attempted killing of Travis County judge gets trial date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial for the man accused of trying to kill a Travis County judge will begin in March of next year.

Chimene Onyeri is accused of trying to shoot and kill Judge Julie Kocurek outside her home on Nov. 6, 2015.

Kocurek was wounded by shrapnel when shots were fired. Before the shooting, Onyeri was wanted in Travis County for violating his probation in connection to a case in Kocurek’s courtroom.

Onyeri and two others — Marcellus Burgin and Rasul Scott — were indicted on federal charges related to the shooting and a fraud and racketeering scheme they were accused of running.

Judge Kocurek was out of work for three months and given a Travis County Sheriff’s Office security detail after the shooting.

In January, KXAN reported Onyeri was additionally accused of trying to silence six witnesses in the case.

The indictment says Onyeri and his co-conspirators were stealing personal information by paying off people with access to the victims’ information.

They are also accused of filing tax returns in the victims’ names and then bribing mail carriers to provide addresses that could be used to intercept the tax refund checks.

The jury trial is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on March 26, 2018 at the U.S. Courthouse at 501 W. Fifth St. in Austin.