Llano driver license office temporarily closed

KXAN Staff Published:

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A broken water pipe has shut down the driver license office in Llano.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pipe malfunctioned Wednesday evening and flooded the office. The office will be closed until further notice as the department works to complete the necessary repairs.

While the Llano office remains closed, customers needing assistance will need to travel approximately 30 miles to the Marble Falls Driver License Office located at 1405A Mormon Mill Road.

DPS does offer some services online, such as driver license/ID card renewals. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s