Llano driver license office temporarily closed

LLANO, Texas (KXAN) — A broken water pipe has shut down the driver license office in Llano.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pipe malfunctioned Wednesday evening and flooded the office. The office will be closed until further notice as the department works to complete the necessary repairs.

While the Llano office remains closed, customers needing assistance will need to travel approximately 30 miles to the Marble Falls Driver License Office located at 1405A Mormon Mill Road.

DPS does offer some services online, such as driver license/ID card renewals.