Honeywell WiFi thermostats added to Austin Energy’s rebate program

Honeywell WiFi thermostat.
Honeywell WiFi thermostat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you are contemplating a new Wi-Fi enabled thermostat, Austin Energy has added another option that can save you some money.

Honeywell Inc. has been added to the utility company’s Power Partner Thermostat Program. Austin Energy customers who purchase and install a qualifying Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostat will receive a $25 rebate.

If you purchased your Honeywell thermostat last month, you’re still eligible to receive the rebate as long as the purchase was made in the last 60 days. Honeywell Wi-Fi thermostats work the same way as the other “smart” thermostats. The thermostat allows customers to adjust their settings remotely with smart devices.

“We’re pleased to add the popular Honeywell brand to our suite of choices for our customers,” said Debbie Kimberly, Austin Energy Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions. “The Power Partner Thermostat Program also connects our customers with services that drive customer value. This is one of many programs and rebates we offer to help our customers save money and energy.”

If you want to receive another $85 incentive, you can enroll in the Austin Energy’s Power Partner Thermostat Energy Cycling Program. When you’re enrolled in this program, Austin Energy can take control of your thermostat and adjust the temperature as needed during peak electricity demand. Austin Energy says this program allows can help increase a customer’s energy savings and reduce the costs associated with delivering power to all customers.

Here are the eligible thermostats where you can receive a rebate:

Brand Model
Alarm.com Radio Thermostat CT-30*
Radio Thermostat CT-80*
Radio Thermostat CT-100*
Smart Thermostat T10/T2000*
Trane ComfortLink Control*
GoControl Linear Thermostat GC-TBZ48*
ecobee ecobee 3
ecobee 3 lite
ecobee 4
ecobee Smart Si
Emerson Sensi™ Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat
Energate HōlHōm Green Thermostat
HōlHōm Thermostat
Filtrete Filtrete 3M-50 (WiFi)
Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat
Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat with Voice Control
Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat
Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat
Wi-Fi 9000
Wi-Fi 9000 with Voice Control
Wi-Fi Focus Pro
Wi-Fi Vision Pro
Lux Products Lux GEO – WH, Lux GEO – BL
Nest 1st Generation Nest -Learning Thermostat
2nd Generation Nest-Learning Thermostat
3rd Generation Nest-Learning Thermostat
Radio Thermostat Radio Thermostat CT-30 (WiFi)-(Not for Sale)
Radio Thermostat CT-50 (WiFi)
Radio Thermostat CT-80 (WiFi)
Vivint Radio Thermostat CT-100*

 

