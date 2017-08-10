Bank teller accused of stealing customers’ money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bank teller with a record of theft and fraud is accused of stealing more than $11,000 from customers through unauthorized withdrawals.

Lacresha Jackson, 35, was fired from the Capitol Credit Union located at 11902 Burnet Rd. at the beginning of June when management learned she had been withdrawing cash from members accounts without permission over the past few months, according to an arrest warrant. When management questioned her about the transactions, she denied conduction any unauthorized transactions and said she believed “she only needed one member signature on the initial cash withdrawal.”

An audit showed Jackson had conducted cash deposits and cash withdrawals to her personal account, authorities say.

The bank received numerous complaints from customers, some of whom reported thousands of dollars missing from their accounts. The credit union reimbursed customers $11,400, but it is still working to determine the validity of $6,455-worth of questionable transactions.

According to the arrest warrant, Jackson had previously been convicted on robbery, theft by checks, forgery financial instrument and fraud use charges. Once arrested, Jackson will be charged with felony theft.