Dozens arrested, more than 11 lbs. of meth seized in Hill Country bust

CANYON LAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Comal County law enforcement is celebrating a major drug bust resulting in dozens of arrests and pounds of drugs taken off the streets. A special task force consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies executed a number of search warrants Wednesday morning.

During a five month long investigation authorities targeted known methamphetamine traffickers operating in the Comal County area. On Wednesday, a total of 38 people were arrested facing a total of 44 felony drug and weapons charges. Authorities were able to seize 11.5 pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of cocaine, 40 grams of heroin, eight firearms, $5,000 in cash and three vehicles.

“It was a cry that had been heard by the people of Canyon Lake for a while,” said Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds. “We all know that we didn’t stop all the narcotic activity yesterday, but we were able to put a serious dent in that.”

Those arrested were both men and women with ages ranging from lower 20s to upper 60s. Authorities dubbed the investigation “Operation: Crystal Lake” due to the amount of meth known to be in the area.

“11.5 pounds of meth is huge. Now, is it a large amount on a national scale? Maybe not, but for this community it is a huge dent and that is what our goal was,” said Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.

Canyon Lake is a popular vacation destination in the Hill Country with people traveling from all over. According to deputies, the drug bust not only helped clean up the streets of Canyon Lake but potentially could have helped other Central Texas cities as well.

“If you knew that you could come to these particular areas to buy it, then they could come from anywhere and everywhere,” said Reynolds.

Authorities believe most if not all of the meth came from Mexico. As the investigation continues, law enforcement says there could be more arrests and more charges.