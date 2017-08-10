Details on former Gov. Mark White’s lying in state

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Prior to being buried at the Texas State Cemetery Thursday afternoon, former Texas Gov. Mark White will lie in state in the capitol rotunda from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

The public wishing to pay their respects will need to line-up and come in from the west entrance to the rotunda and file past the casket, which will be placed beneath White’s portrait. During that time, the north passage into the rotunda will be closed.

The funeral procession is expected to enter the capitol from the 15th Street entrance and park at the north door plaza at 11:30 a.m. The DPS honor guard will transport the casket from the hearse to the rotunda.

At 3 p.m., the motorcade will leave from the north door. The procession will go down the south drive on the east side to 11th Street and then proceed to the cemetery where White will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.