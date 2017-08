Related Coverage Missing North Texas 14-year-old girl found dead in landfill

DALLAS (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled homicide in the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in a North Texas landfill.

Kaytlynn Cargill had been reported missing in June after she didn’t return to her Bedford home from walking her dog.

A waste collection worker found her body two days later in an Arlington landfill.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office issued the ruling Thursday but did not specify what killed Cargill.

No arrests have been made.