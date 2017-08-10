City of Austin towing hundreds of cars that aren’t moved for roadwork

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is urging residents to pay attention to notices about road resurfacing projects. Since March, the city has spent around $43,000 towing 975 cars that weren’t moved off of streets where neighbors had been warned the road maintenance projects would be taking place.

“It is very important that they relocate their vehicles so that we can get the biggest bang for the buck that we’re investing to preserve the pavement there,” said City Engineer David Magana.

Magana says the Public Works Department sends residents notices in the mail four weeks before repaving will take place on their streets. The city also places fliers on doors three days in advance, as a reminder.

“As a last-minute effort, we knock on doors in hopes that we can reach somebody at the house to see if they can relocate their vehicle,” Magana said.

But if that doesn’t work, the city is left no other option but to move vehicles still parked in the street. Instead of impounding them, the city has its towing company move the cars to nearby streets that are open.

“Every once in a while we’ll get a phone call from a citizen concerned about where their vehicle is at and how can they get a hold of it, so we basically explain the process to them and basically just to look around the corner,” Magana said.

Magana says the city resurfaces 400 to 500 neighborhood blocks every year between the months of March and September.

The city provides a map of areas scheduled for road maintenance, and residents can also call Austin’s Street Resurfacing Hotline at 512-974-9788 to find out which streets are being repaved each day.